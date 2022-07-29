Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

