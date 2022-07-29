Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STNG. B. Riley raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,158,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

