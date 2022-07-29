Scotiabank Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.61.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$14.63 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.98 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5275855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

