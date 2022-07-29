Scotiabank Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC cut Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $243.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

