Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Outperform” Rating for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.75 on Monday. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $108,505,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

