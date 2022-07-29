SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $145.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.94.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

