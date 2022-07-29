Seaport Res Ptn Comments on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.