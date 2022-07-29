Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for V.F. in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

V.F. stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in V.F. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in V.F. by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

