Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Calix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix Trading Up 3.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE CALX opened at $56.91 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.