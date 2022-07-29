Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Xerox by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

