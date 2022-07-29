Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 26,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Select Sands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

