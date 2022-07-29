Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 995,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $88,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

