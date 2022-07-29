Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $105,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 71.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 21.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $163.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.