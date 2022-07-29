Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Seneca Foods by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Seneca Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Seneca Foods stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Seneca Foods

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.