Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stake Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $58.11 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

