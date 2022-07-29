SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech Price Performance

SNES opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a negative net margin of 1,241.73%. Research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

