Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,872 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $501.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.34. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.