Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BCE by 720.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after buying an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BCE by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BCE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BCE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.65%.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
