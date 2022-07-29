Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.48 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

DGX stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.25.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

