Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

NYSE TRGP opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

