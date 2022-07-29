Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,130.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,091.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,026.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.