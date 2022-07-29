Shell Asset Management Co. Has $15.39 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

