Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,801,000 after acquiring an additional 496,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

VICI opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

