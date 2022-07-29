Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $163.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.