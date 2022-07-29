Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after acquiring an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.