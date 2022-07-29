Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $941,011 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

