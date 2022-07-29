Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $421.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day moving average is $403.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.20 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,827 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

