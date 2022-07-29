Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,027 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,524,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

