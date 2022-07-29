Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,785 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.