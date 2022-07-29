Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,735 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 684,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

CAG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

