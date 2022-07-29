Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 213 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $359.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

