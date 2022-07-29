Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 305 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 80.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $81.40 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.