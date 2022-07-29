Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 440 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

