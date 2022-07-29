Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 442 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 76.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $84.83 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $87.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

