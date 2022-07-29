Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $254.29, but opened at $241.50. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $229.69, with a volume of 78,349 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $287,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $282,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 72.0% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.