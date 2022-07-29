Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOUR opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

