Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 287.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,374,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

