Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £582.49 million and a P/E ratio of 756.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

