Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
musicMagpie Price Performance
Shares of musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £48.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 187 ($2.25).
About musicMagpie
