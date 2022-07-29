Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £48.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 187 ($2.25).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

