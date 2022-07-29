Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.80) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,545 ($18.61) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.06) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,377 ($16.59).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,090.50 ($13.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.72. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 946.80 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.17). The stock has a market cap of £13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 313.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,148.01). In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £397,166.12 ($478,513.40). Also, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,148.01).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

