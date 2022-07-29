Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Decreases By 60.0%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of VCXA stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.