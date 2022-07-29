Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 11,240.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 11,240.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Up 3.8 %

ARSMF stock opened at 0.26 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.29.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

