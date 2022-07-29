Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 11,240.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 11,240.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Up 3.8 %
ARSMF stock opened at 0.26 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.29.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF)
