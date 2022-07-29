Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Rises By 2,304.3%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 2,304.3% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.