Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Rises By 2,304.3%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 2,304.3% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.