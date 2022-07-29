Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Drops By 75.0%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Asahi Kasei Price Performance
Asahi Kasei stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.69. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)
