Short Interest in Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Rises By 2,500.0%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
EGMCF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Emergent Metals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent Metals (EGMCF)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.