Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Expands By 8,600.0%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $20.32.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
