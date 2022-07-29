Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 2,813.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, an increase of 2,813.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.73 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.
