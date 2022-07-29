Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 2,813.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, an increase of 2,813.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.73 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

