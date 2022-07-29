Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Decreases By 95.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 226,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.