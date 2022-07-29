Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Expands By 3,008.1%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, an increase of 3,008.1% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 615.4 days.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

HTWSF opened at $1.62 on Friday. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

