Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Drops By 72.6%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
