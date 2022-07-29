Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Drops By 72.6%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $677,000.

